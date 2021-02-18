Akkulam tourist village gets more facilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 February 2021 21:08 IST

Musical fountain, children’s park, bicycle track among attractions

A musical fountain, artificial waterfall, bicycle track, swimming pool, children’s park, and cafeteria are the new additions awaiting visitors at the Akkulam tourist village.

Executed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, the musical fountain focusses on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’ and reflects the rich and diverse culture of Kerala. Its effect is created by DMX technology and gives a right feel of spatial dimensions and harmony of the elements — water, earth, and air.

The bicycle track, expected to attract youngsters in large numbers, is laid out on the hilltop and seating facilities are also arranged along the track.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday inaugurated the second-phase development projects at the tourist village completed at a cost of ₹9.34 crore, including the ₹4.5-crore children’s park.

At the function presided over by Mayor Arya Rajendran, the Minister also laid the foundation for the ₹185.23-crore Akkulam Lake conservation project, to be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project is to preserve the lake with the active participation of the local community.

Long-cherished dream

“For Akkulam, the development project is a long-cherished dream. The children’s park and other facilities have been designed and executed attractively. The next stage is the completion of Akkulam Lake preservation,” the Minister said.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism, said the Tourism Department gave priority to the development of basic infrastructure in tourism centres. “We were able to complete the development and renovation projects in tourism centres across the State within the time-frame,” she added.

Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran said Akkulam had immense possibility for tourism development and the department was aiming at implementing an overall development plan for the area in various phases.

In addition to the ₹9.34-crore projects commissioned, work on a flight simulator museum at a cost of ₹2 crore is nearing completion at the village.