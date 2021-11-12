Akkitham’s ancestral home to become cultural museum

The ancestral home of Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri at Kumaranellur, near here, will soon become a cultural museum.

The State Government will soon take over the 200-year-old house and five acres of land around it and convert it into a memorial that can boast Kerala’s culture.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh visited the house along with Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan on Friday and held discussions with the family members of Akkitham. The poet’s family has agreed to hand over the property for converting it into a memorial.

According to Mr. Rajesh, the memorial will be a centre offering the quintessence of Kerala’s heritage and culture. It will be a place to understand the evolution of the language and culture of Kerala.

Mr. Rajesh said special efforts would be made to complete the acquisition procedures.

During his election campaign at Thrithala, Mr. Rajesh had offered to construct a suitable memorial for Jnanpith laureate Akkitham.