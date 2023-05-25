Akhila defies disability to crack Civil Services examination

May 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Akhila B.S., who secured the 760th rank in the Civil Services examination 2022, did not let disability become a hurdle in her success.

The 28-year-old who lost her right arm in a bus accident at the age of five came out with flying colours in one of the country’s most prestigious examinations. Akhila, the second daughter of K. Buhari, a former Headmaster at Cotton Hill Government Girls High School, and Sajina Beevi, met with an accident on September 11, 2000. She lost her right arm from shoulder down. Even after an examination by a medical team from Germany in India, her arm could not be fixed as she had lost the tip of her shoulder.

After that, Akhila started doing her day-to-day tasks using her left arm and learnt to write with her left arm. She cleared her board examinations with high marks. After pursuing an Integrated MA at IIT Madras, she started preparing for Civil Services. This was Akhila’s third attempt. In the first two attempts, she had cleared the preliminary.

Akhila said one of her teachers, who explained to her about the profession of Collector, inspired her to attend the UPSC examination. “I am happy and grateful. I felt reassured about my preparation. I started my preparation right after my graduation in 2019 and gave the examination in 2020, 2021 and 2022. All three times I cleared the preliminary, but could not make it to the list on the previous two occasions,” she said.

She said she underwent coaching at an institute in Bengaluru for a year and took help from a Thiruvananthapuram-based institute later.

On the challenges faced while preparing for the examination, Akhila said that one had to experience several ups and downs along with tremendous hard work to prepare for the examination. “The challenge is it has a very long duration and it requires a lot of hard work. Also, I found it very difficult to sit straight for a long time. To sit for three to four hours continuously in the examination became a Herculean task for me,” she said.

She said using the left hand and sitting continuously was a tough challenge for her during the preparations and examination. She said: “Wring for three to four hours was a problem for me. I used to get tired and my body used to ache. For th main exams, I had to write continuously for three days. It was a challenge for me.”

“My goal was to achieve IAS. I will prepare for the upcoming exam and till I get the service of my choice, I will keep on trying and put in maximum effort,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to her parents and family for supporting her. “I could not express the kind of support my family extended to me. I think it is a privilege. I received huge support not only from my immediate family but also from my extended family.”