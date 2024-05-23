Akhil murder: accused taken for evidence collection

The accused persons in the Akhil murder case in Karamana were taken to the scene of the crime at Maruthoorkadavu for evidence collection on Thursday.

The alleged perpetrators, Vineesh Raj, Akhil, Sumesh, Aneesh, Kiran Krishnan, Arun Babu, Harilal and Abhilash, were taken to the spot near Akhil’s house where he was murdered on May 7.

A large police deployment was made by the Thiruvananthapuram City police under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, Fort, to thwart any untoward incidents. The police visibly struggled to control an irate crowd as they took the accused persons to the spot. The accused had been taken into police custody on May 20.

