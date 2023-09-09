AKG Podothuruthy B-Team clinches maiden northern region Champions Boat League

September 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KANNUR

The AKG Podothuruthy B-team clinched the maiden north region Champions Boat League (CBL) boating competition organised by the Tourism department at Muzhappilangad in Kannur on Saturday.

The CBL, organised for the first time in north Malabar, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Thousands flooded the banks of the Anjarakandi river to watch the race.

The race was from the Mammakunnu bridge to the Muzhappilangad banks on the Anjarakandi river. Krishnapilla Kavumchira won the second position and Vishnumurthy Kuttivayal came third. Thirteen teams, including two from Kannur district and 11 from Kasaragod, participated in the CBL.

The competition, which started with a mass drill of the teams, was flagged off by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Acrobatics performances and various art forms were also staged. The Minister said he was impressed by the huge turnout for the event, and added that the CBL would be held every year in the Anjarakandi river. The race would turn into a huge tourism attraction and would find a place on the tourism map of Kerala, he said.

The Chief Minister distributed the prizes to the winners. Businessman Gokulam Gopalan was the chief guest. V. Sivadasan, MP; district panchayat president P.P. Divya; were present on the occasion.