AKG Centre attack: bail plea of accused rejected

Bail will help him influence witnesses, argues prosecution

A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here rejected a bail plea moved by Youth Congress Jithin V. Kulathoor, the prime accused in the AKG Centre attack case, on Thursday.

The prosecution had argued that granting the accused bail could enable him to influence witnesses. They also accused him of destroying evidence, including the shirt he had worn at the time of the alleged incident.

Besides highlighting the criminal antecedents of the accused, the prosecution also claimed that potassium chlorate, a banned substance, was used in preparing the explosive that was hurled at the AKG Centre. It made the crime a grave one.

The court had earlier sent the accused in judicial custody till October 6.