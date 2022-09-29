Kerala

AKG Centre attack: bail plea of accused rejected

A Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here rejected a bail plea moved by Youth Congress Jithin V. Kulathoor, the prime accused in the AKG Centre attack case, on Thursday.

The prosecution had argued that granting the accused bail could enable him to influence witnesses. They also accused him of destroying evidence, including the shirt he had worn at the time of the alleged incident.

Besides highlighting the criminal antecedents of the accused, the prosecution also claimed that potassium chlorate, a banned substance, was used in preparing the explosive that was hurled at the AKG Centre. It made the crime a grave one.

The court had earlier sent the accused in judicial custody till October 6.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 9:06:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/akg-centre-attack-bail-plea-of-accused-rejected/article65951670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY