AKG Centre attack: Accused sent to police custody

Jithin V. Kulathoor accuses police of coercing confession from him

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 23, 2022 21:13 IST

The Youth Congress activist who was nabbed for his alleged involvement in the attack on the AKG Centre was on Friday sent to police custody for three days.

The accused, Jithin V. Kulathoor, was produced before the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III on the day. The prosecution had sought police custody for five days citing the need to recover further evidence, including the scooter, and to identify the person who manufactured the low-intensity explosive that was hurled at the CPI(M) State headquarters. Jithin’s bail plea will be considered on September 27 (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the accused has accused the police of coercing a confession from him. Claiming that he had committed no offence, Jithin told mediapersons when he was taken to the General Hospital for medical examination that the police had forged the evidence and threatened to foist false cases on him and those close to him.

The police earlier claimed that Jithin had confessed to the crime.

