AKG Centre attack accused gets anticipatory bail

November 22, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII granted anticipatory bail to the fourth accused in the AKG Centre attack case on Tuesday.

The court granted relief to Navya T., an Attipra-based Youth Congress worker, who was arraigned as fourth accused for conspiracy in the case. Observing there would not be the need for custodial interrogation, the court said limited custody of the accused would be sufficient for the probe.

The court directed her to surrender and appear before the investigation officer from November 24 to 30. She shall be released on bail upon executing a bond of ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties if she is arrested after interrogation and investigation.