AKG attack case transferred to Crime Branch

ADGP, Crimes, told to re-register case in CB police station

Nearly three weeks after the sensational attack on AKG Centre, the police have transferred the case to the Crime Branch (CB) amid criticisms raised by various quarters on the delay in nabbing the culprit.

State Police Chief Anil Kant issued an order to transfer the probe from the Thiruvananthapuram city police to the Crime Branch on Saturday.

The Cantonment police had registered a case under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substances to destroy property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(a) (causing explosion to endanger life and property) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, in connection with the incident that had occurred on June 30 night.

The scooter-borne unidentified perpetrator threw an explosive device towards the office “with an intention to cause loss of life of the staff in the building and damage to the property,” the police said.

In his proceedings, the State Police Chief observed the special team constituted by the City Police Commissioner could not arrive at the whereabouts of the accused or clues to identify or locate the person. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Crimes, has been directed to re-register the case in the Crime Branch police station and conduct the investigation.

While the Cantonment police had arrested a youth under non-bailable charges on the basis of a Facebook post, but they dropped the charges and let him off on station bail after the move was widely criticised. Several CCTV visuals collected from various locations also failed to yield results for the investigation team.