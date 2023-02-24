ADVERTISEMENT

AKC takes lead in modernising farmers with drone-assisted spraying at Vellangallur

February 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Drone-assisted spraying of Sampoorna multimix on paddy in progress at Padiyur Poomangalam kole padashekaram under Vellangallur block of Thrissur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Drone-assisted spraying of Kerala Agriculture University’s (KAU) Sampoorna multimix on paddy was demonstrated to farmers of Padiyur Poomangalam kole padashekaram under the Vellangallur block of Thrissur district on Friday.

Sampoorna is a micronutrient mixture customised for paddy and developed by the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Pattambi. It contains micronutrients such as magnesium, zinc, sulphur, copper, boron, iron, manganese and molybdenum in standard proportions to promote growth and resistance in paddy crops.

The intervention was made through Vellangallur block-level Agricultural Knowledge Centre (AKC) as part of a farm plan-based production programme.

Spraying was done on Manuratna rice variety cultivated in 9 acres of Manakkal kole, and Sreyas rice variety raised in 6 acres of Paraykkal kole.

Mohammed Harris, assistant director of agriculture, Vellangallur; Jaliya M.K., AKC nodal officer; Rubeena C.M., agricultural officer, Padiyur; Aswathi Krishna R., assistant professor; research assistants from the Communication Centre at Kerala Agriculture University, Mannuthy; and representatives of padashekara samadhi attended the programme.

