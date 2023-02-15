ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Thillenkeri’s post kindles controversy

February 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He is the prime accused in the Suhaib murder case that had put the CPI(M) in Kannur on the defence

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) in Kannur appeared to have found itself in an embarrassing spot after Akash Thillankeri’s social media post that party leaders would find themselves in the dock if he chose to reveal some matters.

Mr. Thillankeri is the prime accused in the Suhaib murder case that had put the CPI(M) in Kannur on the defence. Mr. Thillankeri’s social media outburst came after a local DYFI leader criticised some of his alleged activities. Mr. Thillankeri also claimed that many activists who did the party’s bidding had to turn to crime, including gold smuggling, after being abandoned by their organisation. 

