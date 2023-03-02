Akash Thillankeri, Jijo to be shifted to Viyyur central jail

March 02, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KANNUR

Akash Thillankeri and his accomplice Jijo Thillankeri, who are imprisoned in the Kannur Central Jail after being charged under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, will be shifted to the Viyyur Central Jail.

According to Kannur Central Jail authorities, a request has been made to shift them to another jail. As per rules, prisoners charged under KAAPA should not be housed in jails in their district.

After the Muzhukkunu police registered their arrest, Akash, accused in the Shuhaib murder case and other cases including gold smuggling, and Jijo were lodged in the 10th block of the Kannur Central Jail.

They were kept under close monitoring, with surveillance cameras and a guard keeping an eye on them. They were charged under KAAPA on the basis of a report given by M. Hemalatha, District Police Chief (Rural). Both will have to spend six months in jail.

Several cases

There are 14 cases against Akash, including two murders, while Jijo is accused in 23 cases. They recently triggered a controversy when they made social media posts against the CPI(M) leadership in the Shuhaib murder case. Soon after this, a case was registered against them based on a complaint filed by a DYFI woman leader who alleged them of insulting her on social media.

Plea against bail

Following this, the CPI(M) had organised a public meeting at Thillankeri to refute the charges levelled by them against the party. The Thallassery Sessions Court had granted them bail. However, later the police filed a petition seeking cancellation of their bail. The Thalassery Additional District Court will hear the plea to cancel Akash’s bail on March 8. The prosecution demanded that the bail be cancelled as they violated the bail conditions issued in the Shuhaib murder case.