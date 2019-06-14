Depictions denigrating faith cannot be approved: Balan

The government on Friday told the Assembly that it did not approve of the anti-Christian imagery perceived by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) in a political cartoon that won the award of the State-funded Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan, responding to a submission by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, said the government endorsed the cartoonist’s right to creative liberty and freedom of expression. The artist had intended the cartoon as a taunting political commentary on the controversy surrounding Bishop Franco Mulakkal whom the State police had charged with rape based on a complaint filed by a nun.

Reason for objection

However, the cartoonist had unfortunately used visual symbolism that hurt the religious sentiments of believers. The government, which swears by secularism enshrined in the Constitution, could not abide by such provocative depictions, even if artistic, that denigrate religion and faith and stoke communal passions. Hence, it had requested the akademi to review the award.

The KCBC said the artist had misrepresented the crosier, the shepherd’s staff borne by Catholic bishops as the symbol of their spiritual authority, by showing a piece of woman’s underclothing draped over it.

Mr. Balan said the government did not interfere in the functioning of the akademi. Last year, a cartoon that lampooned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had bagged the award. Mr. Vijayan himself had handed over the citation to the journalist.