Akademi focus on promotion of art beyond caste and religion: Mattannur Sankarankutty

November 18, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Thrissur

Promoting pure art and skills beyond the boundaries of caste and religion will be the focus of the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, newly elected akademi chairman and percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty has said.

He was interacting with mediapersons at the Thrissur Press Club after taking charge as chairman of the akademi on Friday. Mr. Sankarankutty is the first percussionist to assume the position.

“It is a proud moment for me and my fellow percussionists. Finding true skills and promoting them will be the main focus of the akademi. We will work towards the welfare of artistes,” he said.

Noted theatre person Karivellur Murali, the new secretary of the akademi, said art and culture can transcend the turbulent society, which has been highly polarised and stigmatised. “All kinds of art forms will get representation in the akademi programmes. Supporting the art as well as the artistes is our duty,” he added.

Mr. Murali said developing Thrissur as a theatre hub is his biggest dream. “The Professional Theatre Festival and the International Theatre festival of Kerala will be the immediate tasks in front of the new committee,” he said.

Hailing the decision of the Kerala government to nominate P.R. Pushpavathy, a Dalit, as vice chairperson of the akademi, Mr. Murali said it was “a message” to society.

Ms. Pushpavathy, a known singer, said it is a special moment for those people who have been marginalised in the cultural forums. “Lives of Dalit artistes, including myself, have been constant fight... a fight to claim our rightful place in the cultural world. I will try to make the sound of marginalised artistes heard loud,” she said.

Mr. Sankarankutty and Ms. Pushapavathy took charge as the chairperson and the vice-chairperson respectively at the akademi headquarters in Thrissur. Music directors Ouseppachan and Vidyadharan accorded a musical treat. Mr. Sankarankutty on the chenda, Prakash Ulleri on the harmonium, Kottakkal Ravi on the maddalam and Shomi on the rhythm pad accompanied them.