Akademi fellowship for Sethu, Perumbadavam

Thrissur

17 August 2021 19:34 IST

Eminent writers Sethu and Perumbadavam Sreedharan have been selected for the Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowship for 2020. The fellowships carry a cash award of ₹50,000, gold locket of two sovereigns, certificate, and ponnada.

Veteran writers K.K. Kochu, Mambuzha Kumaran, K.R. Mallika, Sidharthan Paruthikkad, Chavara K.S. Pillai, and M.A. Rahman were honoured for their overall contributions. The awards, which carry ₹30,000 as cash prize, citation, and ponnada, have been given to writers above the age of 60.

Adiyalapretham written by P.F. Mathews has been selected as the best novel while Taj Mahal by O.P. Suresh is the best poetry. Vanku of Unni R. got the best short story award and Sreejith Poyilkkavu’s Dwayam received the best drama award.

Advertising

Advertising

Other awards are P. Soman (Literary Criticism - Vailoppilly Kavitha Oru Edathupaksha Vayana); T.K. Anandi (Scholarly Literature – Marxisavum Feminisavum Charithraparamaya Vishakalanam); K. Raghunadhan (Biography – Mukthakandam VKN); Vidhu Vincent (Travelogue – Daivam Olivil Poya Nalukal); Anitha Thambi - Ramalla Njan Kandu & Sangeetha Sreenivasan - Upekshikkappetta Divasangal (Translation); Priya A.S. (Children’s Literature - Perumazhayathe Kunjithalukal); and Innocent (Humour – Irinjalakudakku Chuttum). The awards carry ₹25,000, memento, and certificate.

Winners of the endowment awards are P. Narayana Menon (I.C. Chacko Award ); J. Prabhash & T.T. Sreekumar (C.B. Kumar Award); V. Shishupala Panikker (K.R. Namboodiri Award); Chithira Kusuman (Kanakasree Award); K.N. Prashant (Geetha Hiranyan Award); Keshavan Veluthatt & V. Vijayakumar (G.N. Pilllai Award); M.V. Narayanan (Kuttippuzha Award); and Geethu S.S. (Thunjan Smaraka Prabadha Malsaram).