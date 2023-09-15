HamberMenu
A.K. Chaturvedi is Palakkad DRM

September 15, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Kumar Chaturvedi

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi is the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Palakkad. He assumed office at the divisional headquarters here on Thursday.

An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) 1993 batch, Mr. Chaturvedi has worked with the South Eastern Railway, North Western Railway, and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).

Prior to joining as DRM, Palakkad, Mr. Chaturvedi was on deputation as joint secretary and chief vigilance officer in Central Public Works Department, Delhi, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

