Ajith Kumar stripped of Law and Order charge

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has removed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar from the top law enforcement post.

ADGP, Intelligence, Manoj Abraham, will replace him.

The decision came on Sunday night and seemed calibrated to stave off Opposition criticism in the Assembly on Monday.

Mr. Ajith Kumar had come under a cloud after the Congress, and later the Communist Party of India (CPI), accused him of parleying secretly with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership and subsequently scuttling the Thrissur Pooram to advantage the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Thrissur Lok Sabha elections.

Independent Legislator P.V. Anvar had accused Mr. Ajith Kumar of corruption, criminality and illegal amassment of wealth. He had sought to link the officer to an illegal tree felling case in Malappuram, use of plainclothes squads to waylay gold carriers for their contraband, and acquisition of prime properties in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Vijayan’s refusal to act without evidence against the officer caused Mr Anvar to break ways with the CPI(M). The Chief Minister ordered a high-level probe headed by the State Police Chief into the charges. In the period, the CPI(M) reportedly faced criticism within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for allowing the issue to fester to the advantage of the Opposition.

No disciplinary action

The SPC submitted his report, prompting the Chief Minister’s decision. The government has not resorted to any disciplinary action against Mr. Ajith Kumar. An illegal wealth amassment case probe against him is under way. His removal from the post appeared to have the makings of a political decision.