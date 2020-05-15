Kerala

Ajayaprana Mata cremated

The mortal remains of Ajayaprana Mata kept at Sarada Math at Puranattukara in Thrissur on Friday.

She was president of Sree Sarada Math

The mortal remains of Pravrajika Ajayaprana Mata, president of Sree Sarada Math, Puranattukara, Thrissur, were consigned to flames on the Math premises on Friday.

Ajayaprana Mata, former global vice president of Sree Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Kolkata, passed away at Sree Ramakrishna Mission Hospital at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was 93. Her mortal remains were brought to Sree Sarada Math on Thursday evening.

The Samadhi rituals led by Pravrajikas started on Friday morning. The Sree Sarada Math is one of the few Maths that are exclusively meant for women.

Ajayaprana Mata joined the Math in 1952 and taught at the Math school for 21 years. She founded the Sree Sarada Math in Sydney in Australia in 1982 and served there for 30 years.

She also served the Ramakrishna Sharada Vedanta Society in New South Wales. Returning to India in 2011, she became president of the Sree Sarada Math, Puranattukara.

