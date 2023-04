April 26, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has issued orders appointing Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, as advisor for electronics development projects under the State Industries Department. A former Kerala cadre IAS officer, Ajay Kumar has served as Defence Secretary and Secretary, Defence Production. He has also served as Principal Secretary (IT), Kerala government, Industries Secretary, and Managing Director, KELTRON.