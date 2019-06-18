Ajas confessed to murder, say police

Ajas, 33, who allegedly murdered a woman civil police officer (CPO) after setting her on fire, has recorded his statement before the Alappuzha judicial first class magistrate.

The victim, Soumya Pushpakaran, also a CPO, was hacked and set ablaze on Saturday. According to the police, Ajas, a CPO with the Aluva traffic station confessed that he was in love with the victim and she was murdered for rejecting his marriage proposal. They had known each other from their time at the police academy.

Meanwhile, the condition of Ajas, who has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with burns, has deteriorated. Officials said he was undergoing dialysis.

Soumya, a mother of three children, was riding a two-wheeler when Ajas, driving a rented car, dashed her bike. He hacked her, poured oil on her and set her afire at a place barely 25 metres from her house.

‘Another person too’

Her relatives on Monday alleged that apart from Ajas, there was one more person inside the car when the incident occurred. They said that people in the locality had seen a person fleeing from the vehicle. The funeral of Soumya will be held on Wednesday after the arrival of her husband, who is employed overseas.