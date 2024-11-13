 />
A.J. Raghavan, former ISRO scientist, passes away

Published - November 13, 2024 06:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A.J. Raghavan, 78, a former scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), passed away on November 9. The cremation was held on Wednesday (November 13) after his mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram. A chemical engineer by profession, Mr. Raghavan had headed the indigenisation cell at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thumba.

He has made significant contributions to both the space and defence sectors. He was associated with the development of solid rocket motors for both ISRO and the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

He was also Chief Designer, Ordnance Factory, Itarsi. He is survived by his wife, Rajam, daughter, Rema, and son, Venkatesh.

