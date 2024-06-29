GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIYF unleashes a scathing attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, blaming his decisions for LS poll drubbing

The CPI’s youth wing blames the CM’s conduct and interventions, the LDF govt.’s suppression of the Opposition for the erosion of goodwill for the LDF government. Separately, delay in welfare pension disbursements, salary distribution for KSRTC employees, among other things, led to the poll debacle

Published - June 29, 2024 08:21 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
AIYF national president Sukhjinder Mahesari inaugurating the two-day workshop at Kumily Holiday Home in Idukki on Saturday.

AIYF national president Sukhjinder Mahesari inaugurating the two-day workshop at Kumily Holiday Home in Idukki on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A State-level workshop of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), here on Saturday unleashed a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his actions and decisions, leading to the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. The workshop prepared a report highlighting that Mr. Vijayan’s conduct and interventions led to significant anti-Left sentiment among the public ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Protesters were attacked by the police and party workers and the Chief Minister described it as a ‘life-saving intervention’. Such descriptions negatively impacted the goodwill of the people’s government,” the report said.

High-handedness backfires

The report also mentioned that the Navakerala Sadas conducted by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was not entirely Left-minded. It criticised the government for suppressing Opposition with police support, which harmed the goodwill for the LDF government.

Additionally, the report slammed the State government for delaying welfare pension disbursements. “The failure of the government agency Supplyco to provide commodities in markets and delays in fund disbursal also led to anti-government sentiment,” the report noted.

The report further criticised the government’s delay in salary distribution for KSRTC employees and the failure to distribute SC/ST stipends, which created anti-government sentiment even among Left supporters.

BJP’s rise

The report also expressed concern over the BJP’s victory in a parliamentary seat in Kerala. “The growth of the BJP should be taken seriously,” the report concluded.

AIYF national president Sukhjinder Mahesari inaugurated the two-day long workshop at Kumily Holiday Home in Idukki on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will conduct a face-to-face programme with members on Sunday at 9 am. Agricultural Minister P. Prasad will deliver a speech at 10 a.m, followed by writer and orator Sunil P. Elayidom’s speech at 11 a.m. CPI State council member K.K. Sivaraman, CPI district secretary K. Salim Kumar, AISF State president R.S. Rahulraj, Peermade MLA Vazhoor Soman, and AISF State secretary T.T. Jismon, among others, will attend the meeting. According to the organisers, 160 members from 14 districts in the State participated in the workshop. The workshop will conclude on Sunday.

