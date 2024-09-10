AIYF calls for removal of Kerala ADGP, probe into his ‘clandestine meet’ with RSS leaders

In a move that seems to further widen the rift between the CPI(M) and the CPI, two major constituents of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), the youth outfit of the CPI, has called for the immediate removal of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar from the post and a comprehensive probe into the controversy surrounding his alleged clandestine meetings with Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) senior leaders.

The State Committee of the outfit on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) also asked the Kerala government to immediately appoint a judicial commission to probe all allegations levelled against police officers. “The State government should effectively invoke Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act disqualifying police personnel found guilty of frequently committing serious offences from the force,” said N. Arun, president, and T.T. Jismon, secretary, AIYF.

Repeated actions from certain quarters tarnishing the image of the LDF government should be taken seriously. Conduct by some senior police officers that goes against the spirit of the LDF government’s police policy is turning out to be a blot on the image of the government. People with criminal background are on the rise in the police, which has led to a situation where the force is being misused for suppressing civilian rights in an autocratic manner, they said.

Allegations that criminals are having a free reign at the top of the police force and are even exploiting the secretive information gathering machinery meant for the maintenance of law and order are serious. Equally shocking are LDF Independent legislator P.V. Anvar’s allegations that the ADGP is tapping the telephones of even Ministers and that the now-suspended Superintendent of Police Sujith Das used his links with the Customs for smuggling gold out of the airport, said a statement issued by AIYF.

The organisation also took a serious view of Mr. Anvar’s allegations about the alleged efforts made with the help of the RSS to disrupt Thrissur Pooram and the “Sangh Parivar loyalty” of some officers, including the ADGP, and the meetings they had with RSS leaders.

AIYF reminded that a police policy for turning the force from a brutalising tool of the administration into one functioning in a fair manner for upholding public interest was passed by the State’s first Communist government.

“The realisation that the police were also servants of the public like any other administrative machinery was inculcated through the policies passed by the Left governments. Now that perception is getting destroyed thanks to repeated actions from certain quarters tarnishing the image of the LDF government,” the AIYF said,