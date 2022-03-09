AIYF activists protest against toll collection at Panniyankara on Palakkad-Thrissur national highway

Police lathicharge AIYF activists

All India Youth Federation (AIYF) activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the Panniyankara toll plaza on the Palakkad-Thrissur national highway against toll collection that began on the day.

The protesters alleged that the toll collection was put in place without completion of the works. Construction of service roads and drainage systems have not been completed, while in certain places, the work has not even started. Foot overbridges and subways too remain unconstructed, they said.

The protesters also demanded issuance of free passes for those residing close to the toll plaza.

The AIYF workers reached the spot in the early hours of Wednesday soon after toll collection began. They staged a sit-in in front of the toll booth and attempted to stop the toll collection. As some protesters attempted to barge into the toll plaza, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them.

The company entrusted with the toll collection is charging ₹90 for a one-way trip for light motor vehicles and ₹135 for a two-way trip. For buses and trucks, the one-way trip charge is ₹280 and two-way ₹425.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan had earlier promised that the toll collection would will be commenced only after the completion of works, the protesters said.