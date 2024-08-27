GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC to hold agitations for action against accused in cinema

Updated - August 27, 2024 01:35 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 01:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will organise agitations to protect the interests of workers in the organised, unorganised and traditional sectors.

At a convention organised by the trade union here on Monday to announce its agitation plans, it was decided to conduct a secretariat march in January next year to demand the protection and strengthening of the public sector, which, it said, was a means to protect the wages and employment guarantee of workers. It would also seek to implement minimum wages in all sectors, increase pension amount and ensure its timely payment, ensure women’s safety at all places of work, and ensure efficient functioning of industrial relations committees, the trade union said.

The convention, inaugurated by AITUC State general secretary K.P. Rajendran, also called for stringent legal action against the accused in Malayalam cinema in the wake of the revelations in the Hema Committee report and the spate of revelations made by women thereafter.

The trade union will hold agitations at all district centres on August 28 to address issues raised in the Committee report.

