AITUC secretary flays NDA government policies and moves on labour laws

December 06, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Coming down heavily on the policies adopted by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), has accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening labour laws.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, Ms. Kaur said the BJP-led government had undermined Parliamentary democracy and continued to attack the federal system in the country. “While the government is using Central agencies to stifle political opponents, it has destroyed the trade union system by weakening the labour laws. Unionisation is becoming difficult and workers are at the mercy of their employers. The wage definition in the country has changed and social security has been lost,” she alleged.

On the occasion, Ms. Kaur also spoke of the plans by the trade unions to unite on a joint platform to resist the government action. “A national convention of workers has been planned at Delhi on January 30 to decide on the programmes in this regard. All these issues will be discussed in the upcoming national conference of the AITUC to be held in Alappuzha from December 16 to 20,” she said.