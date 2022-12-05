AITUC national conference to be held in Alappuzha from Dec. 16 to 20

December 05, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The 42nd national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), will be held at Alappuzha from December 16 to 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary, AITUC, said the conference would formulate a strategy to defeat the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Ms. Kaur said the country was facing big issues in the form of unemployment, high prices, growing poverty and inequality. Instead of finding solutions to the serious problems, the Centre was working against the national interests.

Representatives of various trade unions from across the globe will attend the four-day event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US