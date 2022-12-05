  1. EPaper
AITUC national conference to be held in Alappuzha from Dec. 16 to 20

December 05, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The 42nd national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), will be held at Alappuzha from December 16 to 20.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary, AITUC, said the conference would formulate a strategy to defeat the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. Ms. Kaur said the country was facing big issues in the form of unemployment, high prices, growing poverty and inequality. Instead of finding solutions to the serious problems, the Centre was working against the national interests.

Representatives of various trade unions from across the globe will attend the four-day event.

