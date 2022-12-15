AITUC national conference in Alappuzha from Friday

December 15, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), will be begin at Alappuzha on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flags, banners and torch processions from various places will merge at the municipal stadium (Gurudas Dasgupta Nagar) here at 5 p.m. on the day. Later, AITUC president Ramendra Kumar will hoist the flag. AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur will light the torch. A cultural meet will be inaugurated by CPI national secretariat member Binoy Viswam in the evening.

The delegates’ meet will be inaugurated by Ms. Kaur at the municipal stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran said seminars would be organised on various topics in connection with the conference. He said the Union government was implementing anti-labour policies.

The conference will conclude with a public meeting on the Alappuzha beach on December 20 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US