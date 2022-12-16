AITUC national conference begins in Alappuzha

December 16, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

AITUC president Ramendra Kumar hoisting flag marking the beginning of AITUC national conference at Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The national conference of the All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), began at Alappuzha on Friday. AITUC president Ramendra Kumar hoisted the flag at the municipal stadium (Gurudas Dasgupta Nagar) here in the evening. Later a cultural meet was held. It was inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil. Singer P.K. Medini was felicitated during the function. AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur will inaugurate the delegates meet of the conference at the municipal stadium at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

