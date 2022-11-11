AITUC general secretary Rajendran flays Labour dept.

AITUC general secretary K.P. Rajendran blamed the Labour department for failing to intervene in institutions that did not implement labour laws. He said some centres had directed the department not to carry out effective checks.

Mr. Rajendran said here on Thursday that several Labour Commissioners were posted within a short time. “Several of them were there in the post for a month or two. And they could do nothing effectively,” he said.

He said workers in the plantation sector were not getting the minimum wage of ₹600 as declared by the Left Democratic Front government. No serious talks were being held because of the absence of a Labour Commissioner, he said.