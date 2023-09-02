AITUC district conference from September 5

September 02, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The district conference of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will be held at Panchayat Community Hall (A. Sivarajan Nagar) at Paravur, near Punnapra, on September 5 and 6. AITUC district president V. Mohandas will hoist the flag on Tuesday at 10 a.m. AITUC State general secretary K.P. Rajendran will inaugurate the conference later in the day. A seminar on ‘State and Future Workers’ will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2.30 p.m. A public meeting will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.