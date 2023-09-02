ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC district conference from September 5

September 02, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The district conference of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) will be held at Panchayat Community Hall (A. Sivarajan Nagar) at Paravur, near Punnapra, on September 5 and 6. AITUC district president V. Mohandas will hoist the flag on Tuesday at 10 a.m. AITUC State general secretary K.P. Rajendran will inaugurate the conference later in the day. A seminar on ‘State and Future Workers’ will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad at 2.30 p.m. A public meeting will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

