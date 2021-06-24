Aisha Sultana violated COVID norms, High Court told

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana

KOCHI

24 June 2021 17:59 IST

She did not observe quarantine, mingled with people, Lakshadweep administration says.

The Lakshadweep administration produced additional documents before the High Court on Thursday, citing that actor Aisha Sultana misused the exemption granted by the court and violated COVID-19 protocol and provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

It says that the actor who arrived in Lakshadweep on June 19 failed to abide by the protocol which makes it mandatory for anyone arriving at the isles from the mainland to observe a week’s home quarantine. The nodal officer had informed her of the order issued by Disaster Management Authority (DMA), the sole exception being that she could appear before the investigating officer for interrogation.

However, she travelled with a few others on a vehicle to reach the police headquarters for interrogation. Later, she mingled with people, including the media, and visited the panchayat office and held discussions with many people, before returning home.

On June 21, she visited COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at an isolation centre. All these were in violation of the pandemic protocol in the isles and the DMA issued her a notice of caution on June 22.

By this behaviour, she proved that her protest against the new COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), projected as a justification for her ‘seditious assertions’ made against the Centre, was just a pretension and she had no regard for the law.