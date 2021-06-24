Aisha Sultana to return to Kochi

She was interrogated by Lakshadweep police in a sedition case

Model and film-maker Aisha Sultana, who appeared before the Lakshadweep police for questioning in a sedition case over the week, is likely to return to Kochi on Saturday or Sunday.

Akbar Kareem, her lawyer, told The Hindu that Ms. Sultana, a resident of Kochi and a native of Chetlat island, was questioned by the police on June 20, 23 and 24 in connection with a case under Sections 124(A) and 153 (B) — sedition and assertions against national integration — of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was registered following a complaint made by the BJP Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader against a statement made by her on the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory during a news television debate in early June.

Mr. Kareem, who accompanied Ms. Sultana to Kavaratti, said that the police examined her social media accounts and connections, including if she had any links with any foreigner or an international grouping. “She has none,” he maintained.

Meanwhile Sharat Kumar Sinha, Superindent of Police at Kavaratti, said that the investigation into the case was in progress and the interrogation was a part of it. He did not comment if the interrogation was over and at what stage the investigation had reached.

While the Kerala High Court had granted her anticipatory interim bail in the case, District Collector of Lakshadweep Asker Ali the other day issued her a warning, accusing her of flouting COVID-19 standard protocol prevalent in the Union Territory.