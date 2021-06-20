Aisha Sultana appears before Kavaratti police

Filmmaker Aisha Sultana appeared before the police at the Kavaratti police headquarters for being questioned on sedition charges for her ‘bio-weapon’ comment against island Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

After questioning, she said that the police had told her that she would be summoned for further questioning if there was any requirement in connection with the case.

The filmmaker, facing charges over her remarks, was directed to appear before the police after the High Court of Kerala admitted her prayer for anticipatory bail. Ms. Sultana reached the police headquarters along with her lawyer.

During a television discussion early this month, the filmmaker said that the Union government had used a bio weapon against the islanders. She was participating in discussions on the changes in the islands brought about by the administrator recently.

HC’s jurisdiction

No proposal has been made by the Lakshadweep administration to shift its legal jurisdiction from the Kerala High Court to the High Court of Karnataka, according to S. Asker Ali, Lakshadweep Collector.

“The news about shifting of the jurisdiction of the High Court from Kerala to Karnataka is baseless and is devoid of truth,” he said.