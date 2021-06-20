Aisha Sultana appears before Kavaratti police

Kochi

20 June 2021 18:12 IST

Filmmaker from Lakshadweep Aisha Sultana, who was served a notice by the police to appear at the Kavaratti police station for her 'bio-weapon' comment against the island Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, has appeared before the police at Kavaratti on Sunday for questioning.

The filmmaker is facing sedition charges over her remarks and she was directed to appear before the police after the Kerala High Court admitted her prayer for anticipatory bail. Ms. Sultana reached the police headquarters along with her lawyer.

In a television discussion early this month, the filmmaker said the Union government had used a bio weapon against the islanders. She was participating in discussions on the changes in the islands brought about by the Administrator recently.