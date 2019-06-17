AISF slams SFI over violence on campus

The strained relationship between two major left wing student organisations in Kottayam came out in the open with the All India Students Federation (AISF) here Monday coming out against the Students Federation of India (SFI) for allegedly unleashing violence in the CMS College here.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, the AISF activists alleged that SFI unleashed attack on its workers ever since the new academic year began.

“In the latest incident, they attacked and detained our workers, who were engaged in preparing campaign materials in the campus on Saturday night. The AISF State vice-president and district secretary, who came to the rescue of our workers, too were not spared,” they said.

According to them, the current bout of trouble between the two outfits began ever since the AISF placed a candidate against the SFI in the college elections last year. “Despite repeated attacks and intimidation, we stayed away from dragging the issue in public as we did not want to destabilize the LDF. But as they are unrelenting, we are left with no other option but to come out in public,” they said.

AISF State vice-president K Rishiraj, State committee member S. Shajo, district secretary Nandu Joseph and Sarath Kumar attended the press meet.