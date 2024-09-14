GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI’s impact on society discussed at Kannur varsity event

Published - September 14, 2024 12:46 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur University Innovation and Incubation Foundation hosted a face-to-face session on Friday, exploring the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in human life. Rediff.com founder and CEO, Ajith Balakrishnan, delivered the keynote address at the event, held at the Kannur University Students’ Amenity Centre.

Mr. Balakrishnan said AI was not just a technological advancement but a fundamental shift in how businesses and individuals would operate in the future. From chatbots enhancing customer service to healthcare platforms revolutionising patient care, AI is poised to change industries by increasing accuracy and creativity while reducing time and effort.

He underscored AI’s potential in sectors such as education, healthcare, and business, pointing out that it could streamline operations, produce more with fewer resources, and open up new career opportunities for those willing to embrace technology. However, he also raised concerns about the ethical and adaptability challenges that AI brings, stressing the need for its responsible use to ensure that it benefits all segments of society.

The session concluded with a discussion on how AI could be harnessed to open new doors for businesses while maintaining ethical standards. The other speakers included Kannur University Syndicate member Prof. Anil Ramachandran and MBA Centre Assistant Director Reeshna Ratnakaran. The event was presided over by University Entrepreneurship coordinator Dr. U. Faisal.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:46 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.