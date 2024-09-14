AI’s impact on society discussed at Kannur varsity event

The Kannur University Innovation and Incubation Foundation hosted a face-to-face session on Friday, exploring the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in human life. Rediff.com founder and CEO, Ajith Balakrishnan, delivered the keynote address at the event, held at the Kannur University Students’ Amenity Centre.

Mr. Balakrishnan said AI was not just a technological advancement but a fundamental shift in how businesses and individuals would operate in the future. From chatbots enhancing customer service to healthcare platforms revolutionising patient care, AI is poised to change industries by increasing accuracy and creativity while reducing time and effort.

He underscored AI’s potential in sectors such as education, healthcare, and business, pointing out that it could streamline operations, produce more with fewer resources, and open up new career opportunities for those willing to embrace technology. However, he also raised concerns about the ethical and adaptability challenges that AI brings, stressing the need for its responsible use to ensure that it benefits all segments of society.

The session concluded with a discussion on how AI could be harnessed to open new doors for businesses while maintaining ethical standards. The other speakers included Kannur University Syndicate member Prof. Anil Ramachandran and MBA Centre Assistant Director Reeshna Ratnakaran. The event was presided over by University Entrepreneurship coordinator Dr. U. Faisal.