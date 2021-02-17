Airstrip for NCC cadets inaugurated

An airstrip to provide training for NCC Air Wing cadets in flying small aircraft was inaugurated at Peerumade in Idukki on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the facility online. Minister for Higher Education K.T.Jaleel presided. As many as 1,000 Air Wing cadets can be trained for flying practice on thesmall aircraft at the new airstrip.
Mr.Vijayan also laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the NCC Directorate at Vazhuthacaud and the NCC Group Headquarters and two NCC Units (2 Kerala Bn. & 1 Kerala Girls Bn) at Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapouram.
Public Works Minister G.Sudhakaran,Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Major General Mandeep Sing Gill, Addl. Director General, NCC (K&L) and Brigadier Pankaj Mehra, Group Commander, Trivandrum Group were present on the occasion.
