Airport tender subject to outcome of writ: HC

The Kerala High Court has ordered that all future tender procedures regarding the leasing out of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport will be provisional and subject to the outcome of a writ petition being considered by the court.

The court passed the order while considering a writ petition filed by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), a government undertaking, against the leasing of the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.

The KSIDC submitted that the Request for Proposal for the bidding process was full of anomalies, which resulted in several queries and rectifications that continued till January 31, 2019. The draft construction agreement underwent drastic changes up to February 8, 2019. Thus, any bona fide tenderer for whom three weeks’ time was given for examining and submitting the tender, was constrained to submit the bid within six days, it contended.

The agency submitted that the entire tender procedure was arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of the principles of fairness and natural justice. The technical and financial qualifications were set in such a manner that any company having no experience in airport management could submit their tender for bidding.

The entire bidding process was arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional and vitiated by patent mala fides and favouritism towards Adani group, it submitted.