Airport road to be ready by March next

Ministers assess work along Shanghumughom beach

The Shanghumughom-Airport road, which remains damaged due to sea erosion, will be made motorable by March, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was speaking to presspersons after assessing the road construction works along the beach on Friday with Transport Minister Antony Raju. A guide wall has been constructed to a length of 131 metre, ahead of the construction of a diaphragm wall. The construction of the guide wall and diaphragm wall at a total length of 360 metre will be completed by February end. The road construction will begin soon after this. A revised estimate of ₹12.16 crore has been submitted for the project, according to him.

Mr. Riyas has also said the works are delayed due to sea erosion, rains, and natural disasters. A part of the area under construction was washed away after Cyclone Tauktae in May. This led to a major delay. The department is thinking of reintroducing the incentive system for contractors who finish work on time. Fine will be imposed on the contractors who overshoot the schedule.