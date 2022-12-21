Airport requests international flight passengers to report three hours prior to departure

December 21, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In view of rising passenger traffic, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities have advised passengers to report at the airport counters three hours prior to the departure of their international flights and two hours before the domestic flights for a seamless travel experience.

The airport had undertaken various initiatives to handle the year-end passenger rush, as air travel was picking up and traffic had surpassed the pre-pandemic levels, said a release from the airport.

Passenger traffic has increased by over 30% to an average of 10,500 per day, in December 2022 compared to December last year. The total aircraft movement from the airport has also gone up by 22%, to 70 movements per day during the same period compared to December 2021. Weekly international movements from Thiruvananthapuram had also increased to 218 and domestic had increased to 264, said the release.

As part of easing the rush, landside security personnel ensures that there is no congestion at the drop-off point and passengers get to access the terminal easily. The peak movements and peak hour for the day are identified and adequate manpower is deployed at all passenger touchpoint areas. Customer service executives have also been deployed at the pre-embarkation security check to assist passengers. A dedicated team has been deployed to assist passengers in using the common-use self-service (CUSS) machines. Besides, there was increased utilisation of aerobridges to 39 flights per day from 30 flights earlier, said the release.