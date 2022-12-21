Airport requests international flight passengers to report three hours prior to departure

December 21, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Domestic flight passengers have been asked to report two hours before departure for a seamless travel experience

The Hindu Bureau

In view of rising passenger traffic, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities have advised passengers to report at the airport counters three hours prior to the departure of their international flights and two hours before the domestic flights for a seamless travel experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport had undertaken various initiatives to handle the year-end passenger rush, as air travel was picking up and traffic had surpassed the pre-pandemic levels, said a release from the airport.

Passenger traffic has increased by over 30% to an average of 10,500 per day, in December 2022 compared to December last year. The total aircraft movement from the airport has also gone up by 22%, to 70 movements per day during the same period compared to December 2021. Weekly international movements from Thiruvananthapuram had also increased to 218 and domestic had increased to 264, said the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of easing the rush, landside security personnel ensures that there is no congestion at the drop-off point and passengers get to access the terminal easily. The peak movements and peak hour for the day are identified and adequate manpower is deployed at all passenger touchpoint areas. Customer service executives have also been deployed at the pre-embarkation security check to assist passengers. A dedicated team has been deployed to assist passengers in using the common-use self-service (CUSS) machines. Besides, there was increased utilisation of aerobridges to 39 flights per day from 30 flights earlier, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US