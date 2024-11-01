Airport fetes IAF team for Wayanad rescue operation

As part of the Kerala State Formation Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force team who led the rescue operations following the Wayanad landslides were honored by the authorities of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday.

As many as 19 Air Force personnel, including pilots of the Southern Air Command, were honoured and presented with mementos by the Chief Airport Officer Rahul Batkodi.

IAF officials shared their personal experience at Wayanad, stating that the rescue operation was “unprecedented and extremely challenging”.

Defence PRO Sudha S. Namboothiry, Airport CISF chief Abhishek Chaudhary, customs chief Pramila Rose and immigration chief Rajan Chenguni were among those present on the occasion.