Airport familiarisation trip for students

School students visiting the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has organised a special aviation awareness programme for students.

As part of the programme, 75 students and teachers from Vallakadav VMJLP, UP School, and Vettukad St Mary’s Higher Secondary School visited the international terminal of the airport and learned about the activities.

The officials explained how each section within the airport works. The children got to see how airplanes land and take off. Most of the children were entering the airport for the first time. The children returned after receiving the national flags given by the airport authorities.