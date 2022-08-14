Airport familiarisation trip for students

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 14, 2022 21:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

School students visiting the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has organised a special aviation awareness programme for students.

As part of the programme, 75 students and teachers from Vallakadav VMJLP, UP School, and Vettukad St Mary’s Higher Secondary School visited the international terminal of the airport and learned about the activities.

The officials explained how each section within the airport works. The children got to see how airplanes land and take off. Most of the children were entering the airport for the first time. The children returned after receiving the national flags given by the airport authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app