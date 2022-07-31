Airline staffer held with gold compound at Karipur

July 31, 2022 18:44 IST

The Air Customs unit at Karipur airport arrested an airline agent working at the airport and seized gold compound weighing 2.64 kg from him on Sunday.

Customs officials said the gold compound seized was valued at ₹1.19 crore.

Mohammed Shameed, who was working as Air Arabia customer agent, was detained by the Central Industrial Security Personnel at the airport with the gold compounds. Customs authorities took custody of him, and found that the gold compounds had been handed over to him by a passenger who came on Air India Express flight IX 346 from Dubai.