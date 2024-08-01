Airgun attack: accused doctor accuses victim’s husband of sexual abuse

The case pertaining to the airgun attack on a woman in Thiruvananthapuram city took a murky turn after the accused doctor lodged a complaint for sexual abuse against the victim’s husband.

The Vanchiyoor police registered a case on the basis of the complaint on Thursday.

According to the police, the doctor has claimed to have plotted the attack in retaliation against the victim’s husband.

She claimed the duo had been involved in a relationship when they used to work at a private hospital in Kollam. He also provided false promises of marriage. The victim’s husband, however, purportedly withdrew himself from the relationship, prompting her to plot revenge against him, the police stated.

The doctor was apprehended from her workplace on Tuesday, two days after she attacked the victim using an airgun at her house near West Fort in Thiruvananthapuram.