Aircraft trial run successfully completed at Sathram air strip in Idukki

December 01, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The trial run of Idukki district’s first airstrip at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, was successfully conducted on Thursday.

According to officials, a Virus SW-80 two-seater aircraft started the trial flight from the naval airport in Kochi around 9.30 a.m. and landed at Sathram airstrip around 10.30 am. On the third attempt, the aircraft made a successful landing on the airstrip.

A. G. Sreenivasan, Commanding Officer of the 1 Kerala Air Squadron NCC, Thiruvananthapuram, was the main pilot for the trial landing, and Udaya Ravi, group captain of the 3 Kerala Air Squadron NCC, Kochi, was the co-pilot. This is the first airstrip in the district.

An NCC official told The Hindu that Mr. Sreenivasan will submit a report to the additional director general of NCC, which will then be handed over to the Kerala government. “In order to commence the training of NCC cadets at the airstrip, the Public Works department (PWD) should complete the works of the approach road to the airstrip, construction of the caved-in portion of the runway and clearance of embankment,” said the official.

The PWD chief engineer has called a meeting on December 5 to discuss the pending works.

“Presently, the airstrip can only be used for NCC, Airforce and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) purposes,” said the official.

A letter sent by the Idukki District collector to the NCC directorate in September had requested facilitation of helicopter operations from the airstrip in emergency situations during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Following this, the NCC requested the PWD to speed up the construction works.

In April and July this year, officials conducted trial landings on the airstrip, but the attempts were unsuccessful. In July, a portion of the airstrip was washed away in a landslip following heavy rain. Recently, a State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) team inspected the airstrip and recommended a geotextile fixing on the caved-in portions to ensure the safety of the runway.

According to NCC officials, around 1,000 air wing cadets can be trained in flying small aircraft at the airstrip. Its construction was carried out on a 12-acre plot allotted by the Revenue department in May 2017. The total cost of the airstrip was nearly ₹13 crore.

Earlier, an Idukki-based environmentalist had moved the Kerala High Court against the project and the issue is pending before the court. In his petition, the environmentalist pointed out that the construction was being done on an environmentally fragile area.