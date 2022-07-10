Air premia adopts IBS Software solution for cargo operations

Air Premia Airlines, a recently established start-up from South Korea with business operations across the regional and international circuits, has adopted iCargo Management solution developed by IBS Software for its air cargo business.

Air PREMIA is using the entire suite of iCargo Sales and Operations to help streamline its cargo booking and operations processes. This covers everything from cargo reservation, capacity allocation, and management to provide an enhanced, streamlined service to customers.

“Air PREMIA is excited to begin its business operations with the focus initially on cargo given the global situation on travel,” said Daniel Kim, vice president at Air PREMIA Airlines.

“iCargo will help the airline handle operations of carriers of all sizes and business models in various geographies. We are particularly proud of delivering the solution to Air Premia in just under eight weeks—which is critical for a start-up airline,” said Ashok Rajan, Global Head, Cargo and Logistics Solutions at IBS Software.