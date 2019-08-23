Air passengers to come under close scrutiny

The Customs Department is gearing up for a major crackdown on illegal exports at all four international airports in the State in the wake of reports that passengers from Kerala dominate the large number of Indians being detained for smuggling in huge volumes of drugs and other restricted goods at airports in various West Asian countries.

One West Asian country alone had arrested 93 Indian carriers during the seven-month period from January this year. Such carriers there smuggle in restricted goods, mostly gold, on their return. The Kozhikode airport has emerged as the one to send the most number of such carriers from the State.

“Smuggling syndicates are luring gullible youngsters by offering freebies – including free foreign trips, accommodation, money and even jobs – for using them as carriers of drugs, narcotics, and other restricted goods by exploiting the visa-on-arrival arrangement prevalent in many countries. This may lead to a negative fallout for legitimate passengers as some of these countries are already mulling tinkering with their visa-on-arrival programme. We, therefore, have beefed up security along the departure side of the airports by deploying special teams in addition to airport Customs officials, strengthening infrastructure by bringing in more state-of-the-art scanners and even dog squads,” says Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar.

Sensitisation

The Customs also plans to kick-start a sensitisation programme among passengers by sticking notices and handing out pamphlets on the Baggage Rules, 2016. Random checking of baggage will be carried out to ensure that the rules are strictly adhered to and that the baggage contain nothing other than personnel effects.

“There will be zero tolerance and anyone found to be carrying baggage handed out by someone else will be strictly dealt with. They should report the matter to Customs officials before they are being caught, in which case they will be charged under the Customs Act,” said Mr. Kumar.

Customs officials will act in coordination with other agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force and the Emigration.

Any passenger whose credentials appear suspect would be thoroughly questioned and detained, if need be.

A passenger travelling by visa-on-arrival arrangement needs to have certain amount of cash and confirmed return ticket and hotel accommodation.