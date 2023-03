March 06, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With heavy rush anticipated in connection with the Attukal Pongala on Tuesday, air passengers have been urged to reach the airport well in advance.

Additionally, arrangements had been made for smooth traffic movement at the airport, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Monday. An information counter had also been set up at the airport to assist devotees arriving for the Attukal Pongala.